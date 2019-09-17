Nike puts swoosh on hijabs

Some Islamic regimes have required women to wear the hijab in public while many cultures view it as a symbol of oppression of women, and some nations have banned it.

Now, there will be at least one available with a familiar symbol normally associated with athletics.

BizPacReview reported Nike has partnered with the NBA’s Toronto Raptors to market a hijab with the iconic Nike swoosh.

“Never mind that for millions, the hijab is seen as a tool of oppression from men who expect women to hide their sexuality when out in public,” the website said.

The promotion boasts, “Inspired by those brave enough to change the game.”

Nike recently drew criticism for withdrawing a line of shoes that featured the Betsy Ross flag after former NFL player Colin Kaepernick protested. Kaepernick, who launched the NFL’s national anthem protest, insisted the original U.S. flag is a racist symbol, because slavery was legal at the time it was issued.

Twitter user wrote in response to Nike’s move: “YAY, 7th Century oppression of women is so now! So progressive! So forward thinking!”

BPR noted Islam is the second largest religion in Canada after Christianity. Muslims account for 8% of the Toronto population, according to World Population Review.

See the announcement:

Inspired by those brave enough to change the game. The Toronto Raptors Nike Pro Hijab is available now.#WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/D1fY1mWGhy — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) September 13, 2019

The Raptors are owned by Maple Leaf Sports.

Spokesman Jerry Ferguson said, “One of the things that we are very interested in is moving from saying we are just about inclusivity and accessibility and finding ways to bring products and ideas to market that actually prove that.”