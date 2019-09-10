No one at all shows up for 'Impeach Trump' event in D.C.

(BREITBART) -- A website and eventbrite.com promoted rallies in Washington, DC, and other cities across the country to take place Monday to push for the impeachment of President Donald Trump – but no one showed up for the one at the Capitol.

The website, impeachmentaugust.org, said the protest would take place at 11:00 a.m. at 1st Street SE, which is near the House side of the Capitol. The website states that the protest is supported by several leftist and anti-Trump groups, including Indivisible, MoveOn, Need to Impeach, Stand Up America, March of Truth, By the People, Common Cause, Free Speech for People, Democracy for America, Progressive Democrats of America, Credo, and democrats.com.

The eventbrite.com protest notice said it would take place at noon on Monday on the “Capitol lawn below the steps,” but no one showed up for that protest. This protest notice said that “events are registered with Indivisible,” one of the groups listed as a sponsor for the 11:00 a.m. protest.

Read the full story ›