North Korea tests multiple rocket launcher

Actions follow by hours expressed willingness to resume talks

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 11, 2019 at 9:43am
SEOUL, Sept 11 (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw the testing of a super-large multiple rocket launcher on Tuesday, North Korean state media KCNA said on Wednesday.

North Korea fired a new round of short-range projectiles on Tuesday, South Korean officials said, only hours after it signalled a new willingness to resume stalled denuclearisation talks with the United States in late September.

Kim, who had guided the testing of the same multiple rocket launcher before, said its capabilities have been "finally verified in terms of combat operation," and what remains to be done with the rocket launcher is a "running fire test," KCNA said, without elaborating on what the test would entail.

Read the full story ›

