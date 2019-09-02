Not your grandma's pot: 1 in 4 teens try 'super' marijuana

(STUDY FINDS) -- TEMPE, Ariz. — Recreational marijuana use among teens and adolescents certainly isn’t anything new. Dating all the way back to the “reefer madness” days of the 1930s and 40s, teens have been experimenting with marijuana, and adults have been trying to stop them. One thing that has changed, however, is the strength of the marijuana in question. Strains have steadily become more powerful and potent as the years have gone by, and much of the recreational weed being smoked today is significantly stronger than what was available just a few decades ago.

With this in mind, researchers from Arizona State University set out to examine marijuana use among Arizona teens and found that just about one in four (24%) had tried a highly potent form of marijuana usually referred to as marijuana concentrate. Additionally, one third (33%) of the nearly 50,000 eighth, 10th, and 12th graders surveyed admitted to trying some type of marijuana at least once.

