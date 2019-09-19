SECTIONS
Now Alexa will give your money to candidate

Donation feature starts up

Published September 19, 2019 at 9:38am
(Fox Business) Want to see your favorite 2020 candidate on the next debate stage? Now you have the option of donating to their campaign through e-commerce giant Amazon’s Alexa-enabled devices — but experts caution your privacy could be at risk.

Under a new feature called Alexa Political Contributions, starting on Thursday Amazon will let Americans donate to U.S. presidential campaigns using the phrases “Alexa, I want to make a political contribution,” or “Alexa, donate (x amount) to (y candidate).”

The minimum donation is $5, and users – over the age of 18 – are able to donate a total of $200 per campaign for an election cycle.

Read the full story ›

