Now Alexa will give your money to candidate

(Fox Business) Want to see your favorite 2020 candidate on the next debate stage? Now you have the option of donating to their campaign through e-commerce giant Amazon’s Alexa-enabled devices — but experts caution your privacy could be at risk.

Under a new feature called Alexa Political Contributions, starting on Thursday Amazon will let Americans donate to U.S. presidential campaigns using the phrases “Alexa, I want to make a political contribution,” or “Alexa, donate (x amount) to (y candidate).”

The minimum donation is $5, and users – over the age of 18 – are able to donate a total of $200 per campaign for an election cycle.

