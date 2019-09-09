Now Biden hit with coughing spell

(Washington Examiner) MANCHESTER, New Hampshire — Former Vice President Joe Biden fell into a near-coughing fit and called President Trump “President Hump” during his address to the New Hampshire Democratic Party Convention Saturday morning.

The sporadic coughs came between remarks the former vice president made criticizing President Trump over the administration’s immigration policies.

"We have 330 million Americans that have to do what this president can't do, stand together and stand up against this god-awful situation we face with him as president. Stand up for our best, what our nation believes," he said. "We believe in honesty, decency, treating everyone with dignity and respect, giving everyone a fair shot and leaving no one behind. And giving hate no safe harbor. Demonizing no one — not the poor, the powerless, the immigrant, the other (cough) and maybe most importantly, leading, not by the example of our power but by the power of our example as we always have."

