It's now 'journalistic malpractice' for N.Y. Times

A New York Times story with a new allegation of sexual misbehavior against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh has exploded in the paper's face.

The problem is that the Times decided not to include the fact that the alleged victim had no recollection of the incident.

Even constant Trump critic Joe Scarborough was stupefied.

"How did the @nytimes editors fail to include the below info in their article re: Kavanuagh (sic)? Would they have done so had @MSHemingway not noted the glaring omission yesterday? It was a stunning decision to leave that central fact out of an article filled with damning accusations."

The "info" that the Times decided against including – until it was called out – appears in a new book. Left out was the statement, "The book reports that the female student declined to be interviewed and friends say that she does not recall the incident."

The Times updated its pages to say the information has now "has been added to the article."

Twitchy asked, "How did they fail to include it? Oh gosh, we don't know. Maybe because they didn't really care about the actual story, just about the narrative they could push with it? Let's not act like this is the first time we've seen them do something like this."

In fact, multiple women worked with Democrats in Congress to bring accusations against Kavanaugh that later fell apart under scrutiny.

Veteran journalist Brit Hume tweeted: "This smear was disgusting the first time around. This attempt to revive it is beyond disgusting and speaks to the dishonesty of leading organs of the mainstream media. They are corrupt."

Commentator Byron York pointed out a second Times story also left out the detail.

"You know how NYT added editor's note saying Brett Kavanaugh alleged victim is said not to recall new alleged incident from 35 years ago? Times again leaves that out of new piece, this one about Dem calls for impeachment…"

In Britain's The Spectator, Roger Kimball wrote: "Despite the most disgusting, ad hominem, evidence-free effort at character assassination of the Supreme Court nominee in history, the combined forces of The New York Times and other cesspool media organs like The New Yorker, bottom-feeding Senate Democrats, feminazis of various stripes, and other woke constituencies on the left, Kavanaugh made it. One of the most ostentatiously qualified candidates for the Supreme Court in recent memory managed – just barely – to slip through the gauntlet of baseless accusations, wild fantasy, and prurient hysteria and ascend to the country's highest court."

At the Gateway Pundit, Jim Hoft pointed out the latest accuser behind the "debunked" agenda is a "Clinton lawyer and Obama, DNC donor."

"What the media did not tell you is that the man who is behind the latest allegations is a far left hack. Max Stier is President and CEO, Partnership for Public Service," he wrote.

"What this group is into is the high performance work organizations (HPWO); in short, systems philosophy of managed change in the pursuit of moving the greatest mass of the people from where 'they are now' to 'where we want them to be' according to a strategic plan."

Intermediates had relayed Stier's comments about the alleged incident to the Times.

Fox News explained the "major revision" by the Times in its "supposed bombshell" came just after "virtually all 2020 Democratic presidential candidates has cited the original article as a reason to impeach Kavanaugh."

The fact that the alleged victim refused to be interviewed apparently was not considered significant earlier.

"Omitting these facts from the @nytimes story is one of the worst cases of journalistic malpractice that I can recall," said National Review's John McCormack.