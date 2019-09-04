SECTIONS
NRA unloads on Walmart for 'succumbing' on guns

'Lines will soon be replaced by lines at other retailers'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 3, 2019 at 10:52pm
(THE HILL) -- The National Rifle Association (NRA) in a Tuesday statement slammed Walmart's changes to its gun policies as "shameful" after a mass shooting last month in one of its stores.

"It is shameful to see Walmart succumb to the pressure of the anti-gun elites. Lines at Walmart will soon be replaced by lines at other retailers who are more supportive of America’s fundamental freedoms," the statement said.

"The truth is Walmart’s actions today will not make us any safer. Rather than place the blame on the criminal, Walmart has chosen to victimize law-abiding Americans," the NRA added. "Our leaders must be willing to approach the problems of crime, violence and mental health with sincerity and honesty."

