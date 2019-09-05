SECTIONS
Diversions Money Politics U.S.
Print

Obamas accused of 'deplorable behavior'

'Not consistent with the values they preach'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 4, 2019 at 10:34pm
Print

(FOX NEWS) -- Barack and Michelle Obama have been accused of “deplorable behavior” by a Los Angeles entertainment attorney for filing a “meritless petition” amid a trademark dispute over the name of their company, Higher Ground Productions.

The legal team representing the Obamas filed a petition to cancel the trademark of an e-book publishing company called Higher Ground Enterprises, much to the chagrin of the publishing company.

“This is really deplorable behavior. I hope that the Obamas realize that these actions are not consistent with the values they preach and that they instruct their attorneys to immediately dismiss the petition," attorney Larry Zerner told Fox News in a statement that was first given to The Hollywood Reporter.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Obamas accused of 'deplorable behavior'
'Deepfake' app causes fraud, privacy fears in China
Joe Biden's eye fills with blood
'Venomous': Millionaire farmer 'killed by his wife and her lover'
Today, denunciation defeats discourse
See more...

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×