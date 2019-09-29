Obama's 'fundamental transformation' of America to be completed in 2020?

A "leftist mob" comprised of "socialist politicians, academic elites, raging feminists and basement-dwelling pajama boys" is threatening the soul of America in the 2020 election, contends a panel assembled by religion columnist Todd Starnes.

He said they "have partnered with Antifa, illegal aliens and other radical groups to finish what President Obama started, a fundamental transformation of our nation."

At stake is nothing less than the soul of America, the panel believes.

In a Fox Nation special presentation, Starnes learned what "politicians, citizen activists, and Christian leaders" think about religious freedom and other issues.

Offering comments were Franklin Graham, CEO of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association and Samaritan's Purse; Mike Huckabee, former governor of Arkansas; Robert Jeffress, senior pastor of First Baptist Church in Dallas; Elizabeth Johnston, the activist mommy and author of "Not on My Watch"; and Debbie D'Souza, a Venezuelan-born anti-socialist married to filmmaker and author Dinesh D'Souza.

Starnes said: "America is at a crossroads, socialism is on the rise, the Bill of Rights under assault, [and] people of faith are facing persecution. Gun owners are in the crosshairs. Our borders have been breached and our public schools have been turned into indoctrination centers."

Graham pointed out that President Trump has stood up for religious rights, and now people need to vote for politicians at the local level who will do likewise.

"We've got to have school board members who have a thick skin, Todd. They're gonna call you names. They're gonna call you a Bible thumper. Whatever they want to do. But you've got to have Christians who run for office, who've got a thick skin, who can take the heat when it comes their direction."

Huckabee warned of the "culture jihad" in America.

"And it is a jihad against a people who have traditional values. And no longer are we a people who have a traditional view, or a conservative view, or a Christian view. We are people who have a view that is utterly unacceptable in today's culture," he said.

D'Souza explained that in the country of her birth, Venezuela, they "don't want people to worship God, they want people to worship government."

And she sees that coming in the U.S.

Jeffress warned that the "soul of our nation is at stake right now."

"I believe that if the left ever seizes control of the White House again and both chambers of Congress, it is not going to be incremental change, it is going to be radical change," he said.