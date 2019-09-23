Ocasio-Cortez still hasn't paid her taxes

The New York Post reported in March that a company founded by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., in 2012 still owes state taxes.

Her staff members stated at the time it was the "first they had heard of her business's unpaid taxes and that the balance would be paid right away," according to a Daily Caller report.

But now, six months later?

Still unpaid, the report said.

The "tax warrant" was issued in 2017 against Brook Avenue Press, a children's books publisher that the former bartender launched.

The bill was for $1,618.36 in unpaid corporate taxes.

On Monday, the DC said the warrant "remains open."

The report explained, "New York issues tax warrants against businesses if they 'fail to timely resolve' their tax debt and don't respond to notices of their debt, according to the New York Department of Taxation and Finance."

The Bronx County Clerk confirmed in a phone call with the Daily Caller News Foundation Monday "that the Brook Avenue Press tax warrant remains open and that a satisfaction of judgment has yet to be filed in the matter."

The report said the state eventually dissolved her company using a process for companies that fail to pay taxes for at least two years or fail to file tax returns.

Ocasio-Cortez' congressional salary is $174,000.

While the bill has gone unaddressed, Ocasio-Cortez has insisted on tax rates of up to 70 percent on some wage earners, the report noted.

She wants to spend trillions of dollars on her radical "Green New Deal" environmental program.

She's declared: "And I think the part of it that is generational is that millennials and people, in Gen Z, and all these folks that come after us are looking up and we're like, the world is gonna end in 12 years if we don't address climate change."

She insisted there shouldn't be any concern about how to pay for it, because "like this is the war, this is our World War II."

"And I think for younger people looking at this are more like, how are we saying let's take it easy when 3,000 Americans died last year, how are we saying let's take it easy when the end person died from our cruel and unjust criminal justice system?" she said.

"How are we saying take it easy, the America that we're living in today is so dystopian with people sleeping in their cars so they can work a second job without healthcare and we're told to settle down. It's a fundamental separation between that fierce urgency of now, the why we can't wait that King spoke of. That at some point this chronic realities do reach a breaking point and I think for our generation it reached that, I wished I didn't have to be doing every post, but sometimes I just feel like people aren't being held accountable. Until, we all start pitching in and holding people accountable, I'm just gonna let them have it."

She also has compared her election victory to a moon landing, vowed to "run train" in Congress, was fined for campaign-finance violations, was accused by Whoopi Goldberg of "pooping on people," accused President Trump of being "racist" and announced she needed a break to take care of herself.

And she said she wants more money.