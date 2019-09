(BBC NEWS) An orangutan which spent 20 years in an Argentine zoo is being moved to a US animal sanctuary after being granted the same legal rights as humans.

Lawyers won a landmark appeal for Sandra in 2014, arguing she was being detained in Buenos Aires illegally.

The ruling found her to be Argentina’s first “nonhuman person, with the right to liberty”.

The 33-year-old arrived in Kansas on Friday and will undergo tests before moving to her new home in Florida.