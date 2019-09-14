Orthodox priest gets boot for 'Jewish twist' in sermons

A longtime Orthodox Christian priest has been force to retire for bringing a "Jewish twist" into his leadership.

The twist amount to references to the historic Jewish foundations of Christianity, praising Judaism and Israel, and praying for the Middle East democracy.

Canadian Jewish News reported the end of the ministerial career of Father Vladimir Tobin, 77, at St. Vladimir's Orthodox Church in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

He was the head priest at the church until Archbishop Irenee, the ruling bishop of the Orthodox Church in America's Ottawa and Canada, informed him he was being forced to retire "due to the alleged 'Jewish twist in your ministry.'"

CJN said the phrase "likely alludes to a sermon Father Tobin delivered that mentioned Israel and Judaism in favorable terms, asked for congregants to pray for Israel and reminding the congregation that Jesus was a Jew."

Tobin told the publication his sermons in recent years tied together Christianity's roots and the Old Testament's Jewish background.

He was born in Halifax and was baptized a Christian even though his grandmother was Jewish. He was studying early Christianity at Dalhousie University when he came to the realization that early Christians were Jews and their Scripture was the Old Testament.

He eventually was ordained as an Anglican priest but soon moved to the Orthodox church.

"I was happy in Orthodoxy, but felt there was some anti-Jewishness there. I wrote a piece for publication, but was told by my superiors that it was 'too Jewish,'" he told CJN. "That increased my determination that Christianity grew from Judaism. My own theology recognized a faith that started with Abraham and grew through the centuries through Christ."

He first was ordered into retirement after an assistant, Father Alexander Treiger, complained Tobin was including prayers for Israel in his services.

Tobin responded to order with: "It is true that I regularly pray for both Israel and United States, its armies and its president, and for 'the land of Israel and the armies which protect her.' What is to prevent us for praying for other countries that need it? The U.S. and Israel are our allies and need our support for peace in the Middle East. There are precedents of praying for other nations within our tradition. My prayers are mainly intended to advance peace in the Middle East."

Unhappy with the dismissal, the St. Vladimir Parish Council wrote a letter urging Tobin's reinstatement. Archbishop Irenee agreed but changed his mind last month.

On Aug. 12 the archbishop said: "Now, I place you once more on retirement as of Monday, August 26, 2019. This will permit you to say your farewells to the Faithful of Saint Vladimir Parish and remove your personal possessions from the church premises."

