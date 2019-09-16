SECTIONS
OxyContin maker goes for – bankruptcy!

Deal just struck to settle lawsuits

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 16, 2019 at 1:15pm
Print

AP) Purdue Pharma, the company that made billions selling the prescription painkiller OxyContin, filed for bankruptcy in White Plains, New York, days after reaching a tentative settlement with many of the state and local governments suing it over the toll of opioids.

The filing was anticipated before and after the tentative deal, which could be worth up to $12 billion over time, was struck.

“This settlement framework avoids wasting hundreds of millions of dollars and years on protracted litigation,” Steve Miller, chairman of Purdue’s board of directors, said in a statement, “and instead will provide billions of dollars and critical resources to communities across the country trying to cope with the opioid crisis. We will continue to work with state attorneys general and other plaintiff representatives to finalize and implement this agreement as quickly as possible.”

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







