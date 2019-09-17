Ozone layer on track to completely repair itself in our lifetime

(SBS NEWS) The world's ozone layer is on track to be completely healed by the 2060s, according to modelling by the UN's environmental agency (UNEP).

In the past 19-years, parts of the ozone layer have recovered at a rate of one to three per cent every ten years, UNEP has found. If this continues, the Northern Hemisphere's ozone layer is set to heal completely by the 2030s, the Southern Hemisphere by the 2050s, and the polar regions in the following decade.

"As we rightly focus our energies on tackling climate change, we must be careful not to neglect the ozone layer and stay alert to the threat posed by the illegal use of ozone-depleting gases," UN Secretary-General António Guterres said in a statement on Monday.

