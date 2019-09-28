Pastor to Greta: Don't worry, God promised not to flood earth again

(NEWSWEEK) Pastor Robert Jeffress, who serves on President Trump's Evangelical Advisory Board and the White House Faith Initiative, had words for young climate activist Greta Thunberg.

Jeffress appeared on Fox Radio's Todd Starnes Show on September 23 to discuss the United Nations climate summit, which President Trump notably attended for just 14 minutes before heading to give an address on religious freedom.

On the program, Jeffress referred to climate change as an "imaginary crisis," telling listeners that Trump was right to skip the summit. He then pivoted to discussing Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, who has become the face of the global climate justice movement.

