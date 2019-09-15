SECTIONS
Pastors lead Bible study at Confederate monuments

Reinterpret statues as idols meant to prop up false god of white supremacy

WND News Services
Published September 15, 2019
(WASHINGTON POST) In Virginia, Charlottesville’s Confederate monuments played many roles in recent years: the epicenter of a legal and cultural battle over what should count as cherished history, the rallying spot for murderous white supremacists, the touchstone of a painful national reckoning with America’s slave-owning past.

Now, they’re fodder for a Bible study.

Two Methodist pastors selected the monuments as the sites and subjects of their ongoing class, “Swords into Plowshares: What the Bible says about injustice, idolatry, and repentance.” Over the past month, the pastors — the Rev. Isaac Collins of Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church and the Rev. Phil Woodson of First United Methodist Church, both located in Charlottesville — have led weekly seminars that reinterpret the statues as idols meant to prop up the false religion of white supremacy.

