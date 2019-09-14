PG&E reaches $11 billion settlement on wildfire claims

(NBC NEWS) Utility company PG&E said on Friday it has reached an $11 billion settlement agreement with entities representing about 85 percent of insurance subrogation claims relating to 2017 and 2018 wildfires.

PG&E was blamed for igniting several wildfires caused by downed power lines that killed dozens and destroyed thousands of homes.

The company said these claims were based on payments made by insurance companies to individuals and businesses with insurance coverage for wildfire damages.

Read the full story ›