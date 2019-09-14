SECTIONS
PG&E reaches $11 billion settlement on wildfire claims

Utility company blamed for downed power lines that killed dozens, destroyed thousands of homes

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 14, 2019 at 6:55pm
(NBC NEWS) Utility company PG&E said on Friday it has reached an $11 billion settlement agreement with entities representing about 85 percent of insurance subrogation claims relating to 2017 and 2018 wildfires.

PG&E was blamed for igniting several wildfires caused by downed power lines that killed dozens and destroyed thousands of homes.

The company said these claims were based on payments made by insurance companies to individuals and businesses with insurance coverage for wildfire damages.

Read the full story ›

