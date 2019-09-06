SECTIONS
Faith World
Print

Politician under 'hate crime investigation' for Bible verse on Facebook

'It is not right to label Christian conviction as phobia'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 5, 2019 at 11:37pm
Print

(FOX NEWS) Police are investigating a Christian politician in Finland for an alleged "hate crime" because she shared a Bible verse on Facebook to criticize a national church that participated in LGBT Pride festivities.

In the post, congresswoman Päivi Räsänen, a Christian Democrat, criticized the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Finland for participating in the Helsinki LGBT Pride events in June. Her criticism was alongside a picture of Romans 1:24-27 that describes same-sex relationships as "shameful."

Her post made Räsänen the subject of a pretrial investigation by the Finnish Police for a suspected incitement against sexual and gender minorities.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×