Pope invites political leaders to sign 'Global Pact' for 'new humanism'

'Strikingly secular message' made just 1 reference to God

Published September 16, 2019 at 4:13pm
(DAILY WIRE) Further signaling his acceptance of globalism during an age of increased nationalism, Pope Francis has now invited leaders to sign a "Global Pact" to create a "new humanism."

"The global event, set to take place at the Vatican on May 14, 2020, is themed 'Reinventing the Global Educational Alliance,'" reports LifeSiteNews. "The Pope is inviting representatives of the main religions, international organizations and various humanitarian institutions, as well as key figures from the world of politics, economics and academia, and prominent athletes, scientists and sociologists to sign a 'Global Pact on Education' so as to 'hand on to younger generations a united and fraternal common home.'"

On September 12, the Holy Father said in a video message that "universal solidarity" can only be achieved by way of a "global education pact."

Pope invites political leaders to sign 'Global Pact' for 'new humanism'
