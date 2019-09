(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- There’s skepticism brewing around a hate crime charge at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire: A Native American student claims someone wrote “Go back to the rez red n***er” on her dorm room door.

“Rez” stands for “reservation,” apparently.

One week ago, junior Kayde Langer says she discovered that her door decorations were “defaced” with the racist statement, according to a report in the Daily Cardinal.

