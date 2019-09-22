Prayer to Flying Spaghetti Monster opens council meeting

When the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly in Alaska responded to a court ruling by allowing representatives of non-traditional religious groups to deliver the invocation at its meetings, a self-declared Satanist volunteered.

Now a "pastafarian," a member of the satirical Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster, has taken his turn.

Wearing a colander on his head, Barrett Fletcher introduced himself at Tuesday's meeting in Homer, about 125 miles south of Anchorage, as "the founding pastor of the First Lower Peninsula Congregation of Pastafarians."

"We're gathered here to do the business of our Kenai Peninsula borough. We make the rules of behavior and property, levy taxes, and determine how to disperse them wisely. Fund education, waste management, law enforcement, transportation, and health. And attempt to settle disputes by the petty or substantial," he said.

"A few of the Assembly members seem to feel they can’t do this work without being overseen by a higher authority. So I’m called to invoke the power of the true inebriated creator of the universe, the drunken tolerator of the all lesser and more recent gods, and maintainer of gravity here on Earth," said Fletcher.

"May the great Flying Spaghetti Monster rouse himself from his stupor, and let his noodly appendages ground each assembly member in their seats, reminding them of the purpose of their election to this body, and helping them to stay focused on the tasks at hand. And may he help them to easily equip each of these tasks, avoiding any pettiness and irrelevant disagreement, and may he provide each of them satisfaction in the perception of accomplishment, and allow them true relaxation and an ample supply of their favorite beverage at the end of this evening’s work."

He ended with "Ramen."

When Satanist Iris Fontana gave an invocation in 2016, the assembly created a new policy to block such non-traditional groups. Fontana sued, and the Alaska Supreme Court ruled last October the borough's policy was unconstitutional. The lawmakers decided to craft a new policy that opened the invocation to anyone.

Fontana, after her court victory, returned in June to give the invocation.

She closed her prayer with: "That which will not bend, must break, and that which can be destroyed by truth should never be spared as demise. It is done, hail Satan."

She asked attendees to clear their minds and embrace the impulse to eat from the tree of knowledge of good and evil.

See Fontana's invocation in the assembly's official video beginning at the 3:58 mark

She prayed:

Let us be present in this moment, clear our minds and be free of outdated propaganda and regulations that were created by historical people who were afraid of the unknown. Let us embrace the impulse to eat of the Tree of Knowledge of Good and Evil, so that we may let go of comforting delusions, and see the truth in the world. Let us demand that humans be judged for their actions, not their loyalty to useless social norms, labels, and categories. Let us stand firm against all authority that tries to threaten the unalienable rights of all humans. Let us cast aside our differences to use reason, logic, science, and compassion to create solutions for the greater good of our community. It is Done. Hail Satan. Thank you.

Barrett Fletcher, the pastor of the satirical First Lower Peninsula Congregation of Pastafarians -- believers in the Flying Spaghetti Monster -- told the local paper the borough should do away with invocations and "stop offending people."

"I'm sure when I give the invocation in Homer in September there will be people that are offended by the idea of a creator of the universe, the Great Flying Spaghetti Monster, being invoked," Fletcher said.

'Weapon to fight the religious right'

The Spaghetti Monster movement emerged in 2005 to protest a decision by the Kansas State Board of Education to allow the teaching of intelligent design alongside Darwin's theory of evolution.

As WND reported in 2016, the Satanic Temple, which pressed for an "After School Satan Club" at a Washington state elementary school, says it views Satan as a literary figure, symbolic of rebellion, and regards Satanism as a "formidable weapon to fight" against the "religious right" for "the separation of church and state."

In 2015, the Satanic Temple of Seattle came to a Bremerton High School football game, west of Seattle, clad in devil costumes to demand equal access to pray publicly. They were responding to assistant coach Joe Kennedy's post-game ritual of quietly praying on the 50-yard line, which drew a crowd of players, parents and local residents in solidarity when the practice was opposed as an alleged violation of the First Amendment. The Seattle Times reported at that time that a half-dozen students and teachers invited the Satanists to attend an Oct. 29, 2015, game in "the spirit of free expression."

Meanwhile, in Mount Vernon, Washington, about 60 miles north of Seattle, the Satanic Temple of Seattle threatened a lawsuit to force Centennial Elementary School to allow its After School Satan Club.

The Satanists were seizing on a 2001 Supreme Court ruling, Good News Bible Club vs. Milford Central School District, which stated that if schools allow any organization to use school property, they must allow access to all organizations, including religious ones.

'Embrace the Luciferian impulse'

In her August 2016 invocation, Fontana urged the assembly to "embrace the Luciferian impulse to eat of the tree of knowledge," concluding with, "Hail Satan."

Fontana said: