Pregnant mom forced to shoot ex in violent ride with toddler in car

(WLKY) -- LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- A pregnant mother describes the moments leading up to when police say she was forced to shoot her ex-boyfriend during a frightening ride through Louisville with their 1-year-old son in the car.

"It was one of those situation, I wasn't going to let him kill all of us," the mother said while speaking with WLKY's Tre Ward. "I wasn't even thinking about me at that point. I was thinking about my child."

After months of separation, tensions ran high last Wednesday when police say Domonique Hughley, 33, grew angry because the mother of his children moved on following their break-up.

