Prof helps guide 1,000 youths into transgender identities

(COLLEGE FIX) -- One doctor and medical school professor at the University of Southern California is reportedly responsible for guiding some 1,000 children into transgender identities, according to a Reuters news report.

Johanna Olson-Kennedy is an associate professor of clinical pediatrics at USC’s Keck School of Medicine as well as the medical director of the Center for Transyouth Health and Development at the Los Angeles Children’s Hospital. Olson-Kennedy has advocated “gender affirming treatment” for significant numbers of children who claim transgender identities, comparing them to diabetic patients who need insulin.

She has also advised that the minimum age for cross-sex hormones treatment can be as young as 8-years-old.

