Psychologist: Greta Thunberg needs treatment

Many skeptics of the claim that mankind is causing catastrophic global warming did not go easy on 16-year-old Swedish activist Greta Thunberg when she ranted at the United Nations that her generation would not forgive those who fail to save the planet.

Author and filmmaker Dinesh D'Souza even noted her resemblance to children exploited by the Nazis. On Twitter, he said: "Children – notably Nordic white girls with braids and red cheeks – were often used in Nazi propaganda. An old Goebbels technique! Looks like today's progressive Left is still learning its game from an earlier Left in the 1930s."

His comments prompted outrage on Twitter. One user told him to kill himself and then have someone post the video online.

But there's more than the politics of global warming to be worried about in Thunberg's case, according to one prominent psychologist.

"I am worried that we use a kid like this, who arguably should be getting treatment because she's said she's had anorexia, said she's got Asperger's and said she's battled depression," said Michael Carr-Gregg.

He's described by the DailyMail.com as "one of Australia's most-high profile psychologists."

He explained: "I worry about her going the same as child TV stars, that they just burn out and potentially have a disastrous psychological outcome. Can I make it clear, I am not a climate change denier. I actually think that we do need to do more about saving the planet."

But he said, "As a parent, if this was my child, I'm not sure I'd be putting them on the world stage."

He also was concerned about her message: "It sends a message to other teenagers that they can speak to adults in this very, very dismissive way."

Thunberg ranted at the United Nations that the adults in the room were stealing her dreams and her childhood.

See a compilation of her statements from Ryan Saavedra:

This speech by far-left activist Greta Thunberg is absolute madness pic.twitter.com/RFyIPZlajQ — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) September 23, 2019

Thunberg's rant was littered with insults, including:

"There will not be any plans presented in line with these figures here because the numbers are too uncomfortable and you are still not mature enough to tell it like it is."

"If you choose to fail us I say we will never forgive you."

"Right here, right now is where we draw the line."

At the same time, Breitbart reported, more than 500 scientists and professionals in climate and related fields told the U.N. there is no climate emergency.

Their concerns were expressed in the "European Climate Declaration" to the secretary-general of the United Nations asking for a long-overdue, high-level, open debate on climate change.

And the Washington Examiner reported Fox News banned Michael Knowles of the "Michael Knowles Show" for suggesting that Thunberg was "mentally ill."

The report said Fox News "no longer has plans to bring Knowles on the network."

Twitter news aggregator Twitchy asked, "'Where are the parents'? Greta Thunberg's 'disturbing' rant at U.N. Climate Action Summit suggests she's been thoroughly terrorized.

"The bad people in this equation are all those who have instilled this young woman with fear and are using her as a human shield – and her parents for letting it happen."

Thunberg's warnings echo those of socialist U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., who said that in a few years Miami would disappear because of global warming and that the world has only about a dozen years left.

But the Competitive Enterprise Institute reported "doomsayers have been predicting climate and environmental disaster since the 1960s," and none have come true.

CEI pointed out that while the predictions grab media headlines, "the failures are typically not revisited."

The Los Angeles Times reported in 1967, for example, that Stanford University's Paul Ehrlich warned it already was too late for the world "to avoid a long period of famine."

"Most disastrous by 1975," said the report.

Ehrlich, a "population biologist," had several others. In 1969 he warned that by 1989, "everyone will disappear in a cloud of blue steam."

In 1970, the New York Times reported on a threat from James P. Lodge Jr., a "pollution expert," who said there would be an ice age by 2000.

Also in 1970, NASA's S.I. Rasool said that over the next five to 10 years, there would be "such a temperature decrease [that it] could be sufficient to trigger an ice age."

Brown University scientists in 1972 wrote to the president that "very soon" there would be "a global deterioration of climate, by order of magnitude larger than any hitherto experienced by civilized mankind."

They looked at the bottom of the ocean to determine that.

The list continued.

WND long has reported on such failures and admissions about the political and financial agenda behind the activists pushing the idea of global cooling, global warming and climate change.

Al Gore, for example, once admitted the campaign is "torqued up."

He was discussing a warning from the U.N.'s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change that horrible things are ahead for humanity if it continues to use carbon fuels.

PBS host Judy Woodruff noted the panel members were "painting a much more alarming picture of what we face than we had previously known."

Gore, the vice president under Bill Clinton and a failed Democratic nominee in 2000, said, "The language that the IPCC used in presenting it was torqued up a little bit, appropriately – how [else] do they get the attention of policy-makers around the world?"

Scientist Art Robinson's The Petition Project gathered the signatures of at 31,487 scientists who agree that there is "no convincing scientific evidence that human release of carbon dioxide, methane, or other greenhouse gases is causing or will, in the foreseeable future, cause catastrophic heating of the Earth's atmosphere and disruption of the Earth's climate."

"Moreover, there is substantial scientific evidence that increases in atmospheric carbon dioxide produce many beneficial effects upon the natural plant and animal environments of the Earth."

Robinson, who has a Ph.D. in chemistry from the University of California-San Diego, where he served on the faculty, co-founded the Linus Pauling Institute with Nobel-recipient Linus Pauling, where he was president and research professor. He later founded the Oregon Institute of Science and Medicine. His son, Noah Robinson, was a key figure in the petition work and has a Ph.D. in chemistry from Caltech.