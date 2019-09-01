SECTIONS
'Racist' Johnny Depp ad for cologne pulled after backlash

'Dior has also been on the appropriation train since forever'

September 1, 2019
(FOX NEWS) -- Johnny Depp, the face of Dior's ad campaign for a $150 cologne called "Sauvage," is being accused of "racism" and "cultural appropriation" against Native Americans.

Early Friday night, the French luxury giant started wiping "We are the Land" teaser videos of the "authentic journey deep into the Native American soul," which was set for release Sept. 1 from Twitter and Instagram after widespread backlash online.

Depp, who has been repping Sauvage since 2015, is the voice in the video that shows a woman wearing a wolf skin and a man dressed in traditional Native American dancing in the desert, but beyond the imagery, many were upset by the language used by the campaign.

