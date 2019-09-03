Radio's Delilah: 1 thing 'saved my sanity' after losing 2 sons

(FOX NEWS) -- Delilah is recognized as the most-listened-to woman in American radio. But back home, a 55-acre farm in Port Orchard, Wash., Delilah is just mom — to 14 children.

As her fans know, the hands-on mother with a sunny personality has endured unimaginable heartbreak. In 2017, her son Zack took his life at age 18, just a few years after her 16-year-old son Sammy died in 2012 from complications caused by sickle cell anemia.

Despite all her private pain, the 59-year-old is still determined to be a soothing voice of comfort for others in need. Recently, Delilah published a book titled “One Heart at a Time” where she shares personal stories and life lessons to hopefully inspire others to examine their own lives and find purpose about what really matters.

Read the full story ›