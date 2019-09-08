SECTIONS
Report: Gun control spells political loss for Trump

Ran on pro-firearm, pro-2nd Amendment platform in 2016

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 7, 2019 at 8:54pm
(BREITBART) Data gathered by President Trump’s campaign shows he would suffer a loss of support during the 2020 election by supporting gun control.

ABC News reports that the “data is comprised of campaign polling conducted before recent back-to-back mass shootings in Dayton, Ohio, and El Paso, Texas, that left 31 dead.”

The data suggests support for stricter background checks among a majority of Americans, but “gun control measures would be unpopular with Trump’s base.”

Read the full story ›

Report: Gun control spells political loss for Trump
