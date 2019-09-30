SECTIONS
Report speculates Hillary about to jump into race

Suddenly there's a full media schedule this week

Published September 30, 2019 at 10:00am
(Zerohedge) Based on bookies' bets and a few recent actions, speculation is once again starting to grow that Hillary Clinton may be about to enter the Democratic Party presidential nominee race...

First, the repeatedly failed presidential candidate has a suddenly full media schedule this week, making appearances on CBS Sunday Morning, Stephen Colbert, and The View among others.

Secondly, as GatewayPundit notes, in the interview with CBS Sunday Morning that is airing this weekend, Clinton said that things happened during 2016 campaign that will not happen again, implying that she may be planning to try again.

Report speculates Hillary about to jump into race
