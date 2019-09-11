Republican pulls off critical win in North Carolina

(THE HILL) -- CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Republican Dan Bishop edged out Democrat Dan McCready in the special election on Tuesday to represent North Carolina’s 9th Congressional District, narrowly holding on to a House seat that has been in the GOP’s hands for nearly 60 years.

Bishop’s win brings to an end a political saga in the 9th District that has spanned more than two years.

A regularly scheduled election in the district last year showed then-Republican candidate Mark Harris leading McCready by a scant 905 votes. But state officials scrapped the results of that race earlier this year after uncovering a massive ballot fraud scheme allegedly operated by a contractor for Harris’s campaign.

