SECTIONS
World
Print

Researcher: Loch Ness monster could be giant eel

But it's not 'giant plesiosaur' from long-lost era

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 5, 2019 at 9:44am
Print

(Fox News) After months of speculation surrounding a study into whether the Loch Ness monster was real, the researcher behind it has claimed it could be a giant eel and not a giant plesiosaur from a long-lost era.

Speaking at a press conference early Thursday morning, New Zealand researcher Neil Gemmell gave his "plausible" explanation for what people may have seen in the past, but added that it is most certainly not a dinosaur.

"We can't find any evidence of a creature that's remotely related to that in our environmental-DNA sequence data," Gemmell said, according to the BBC. "So, sorry, I don't think the plesiosaur idea holds up based on the data that we have obtained."

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







California mountain lions increasingly hunt Californians
Buttigieg: 'Reckoning' coming over GOP, Christianity
Breakthrough: 'Highly effective' way found to kill malaria parasite
Whales' songs reveal where they have traveled
Researcher: Loch Ness monster could be giant eel
See more...

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×