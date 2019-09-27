The rise of the Media-Intelligence Complex

Our movement is about replacing a failed and corrupt political establishment with a new government controlled by you, the American People.

There is nothing the political establishment will not do, and no lie they will not tell, to hold on to their prestige and power at your expense.

The Washington establishment, and the financial and media corporations that fund it, exists for only one reason: to protect and enrich itself.

The political establishment that is trying everything to stop us, is the same group responsible for our disastrous trade deals, massive illegal immigration, and economic and foreign policies that have bled this country dry.

– Donald J. Trump, Oct. 13, 2016

Any doubt about the truth of those words has been dispelled by the events that have transpired sine they were spoken by Donald J. Trump in October of 2016.

The corrupt political establishment recruited agents of foreign powers to concoct a dossier of ugly lies to take down its political opponent, candidate Trump.

When the corporate-controlled media failed to buy the dossier's narrative of perversion and collusion, the director of the FBI and the director of the CIA conspired to plant the sordid fantasies in the national consciousness and thereby instigate an investigation.

Two years and tens of millions of dollars later, the investigation found no collusion with Russia.

What we found was a coordinated effort involving intelligence agencies, foreign and domestic, and elements of the Deep State permanent government to manufacture a phony "constitutional crisis" that would be the pretext for impeachment.

Season 1 was Russia frenzy. Wait and you will see the same plot lines, the same coordinated effort in Season 2, Ukraine frenzy.

In the first season, a CIA/FBI asset posed as a Russian agent to pass hearsay about "Russian dirt on Hillary" to the Trump campaign. This triggered a three-year investigation of President Trump with incessant talk of impeachment in the corporate-state media organs.

In Season 2, a CIA agent poses as a "whistleblower" to pass on inaccurate hearsay to House Democrats, triggering impeachment frenzy.

This CIA agent has a lawyer, a former CIA agent (who lost his security clearance) who supports Democrats and offers rewards to those who offer dirt on the administration.

This latest plot does violation to the Constitution.

The Constitution vests foreign policy exclusively with the president. Today's Congress expects to listen in on the president's conversations with world leaders.

The Sixth Amendment guarantees the accused the right to examine their accusers. Today's Deep State guarantees anonymity to Deep State snitches who accuse the president of anything, including treason.

The framers constructed a tripartite government with careful separation of powers to prevent any one from unassailable control over the others.

Now, the century-long growth of a permanent bureaucracy, including the secret intelligence services, has spawned a fourth branch of government that lords over the other three just as the Praetorian guard chose Rome's emperors instead of protecting them.

And the Democratic Party has become the party of the Deep State.

Seven freshmen members of the House, proud alumni of the national security apparatus, flashed their gladii in the Washington Post.

Even before any evidence was revealed, the Deep State Seven called for Congress to arrest anyone standing in the way of impeaching the president.

Liberals had long warned us of just such a camarilla. This nightmare scenario was the plot of "Seven Days in May."

Liberals used to blast the CIA for engineering coups in Iran, Guatemala, Chile and destabilizing Cuba. Now they turn a blind eye to the attempted coup in Washington.

Liberals would blast newspapers and broadcasters for gathering and disseminating information at the behest of the FBI and CIA.

Now Carl Bernstein, who once railed against CIA influence in the media, sits alongside spymaster James Clapper and disgraced FBI honcho Andrew McCabe on CNN. Cable "news" networks have replaced journalists with former spooks too numerous to count.

The corporate media are an integral part of the permanent political and financial establishment that exists to protect its power and seeks to destroy anyone and anything that stands in its way.

President Eisenhower talked about the growing influence of a military-industrial complex.

He warned of "the potential for the disastrous rise of misplaced power." Today, that misplaced power exists, and its nexus is the media-deep state complex.