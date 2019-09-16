Ron Paul: 'We're in biggest bond bubble in history'

(CNBC) -- Ron Paul is warning negative interest rates will crush the global economy.

The former Republican congressman from Texas believes the U.S. won’t be the exception.

“We will join the rest of them and go to total negative rates in hopes that that will be the solution,” he told CNBC’s “Futures Now” on Thursday. “We’ve never had as many currencies in negative interest rates. $17 trillion worth of bonds [are] in negative interest rates. It’s never existed before. And, that’s a bubble. So, we’re in the biggest bond bubble in history, and it’s going to burst.”

Read the full story ›