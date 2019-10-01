Rush Limbaugh: If impeach case so strong, why do they 'lie'

Talk-radio host Rush Limbaugh notes Democrats believe that the impeachment against President Trump is obvious, solid and there for the taking.

So, he wondered on his nationally syndicated show Monday why it seems that just about everything in the media about impeachment is a "lie."

"Pay attention," he said. "The one thing that will get you through this and the one thing that you have to understand, is practically everything in the media about impeachment is a lie. Everything is a lie. There isn't any of it that is true, except if you switch things and have it apply to things the Democrats have done. Then most of it becomes true."

Limbaugh charged media "make it up to fit whatever objection is raised."

"They make it up to fit whatever suspicion is raised about what they're doing. There are no boundaries here, folks," he said. "They're gonna get rid of Donald Trump by hook or crook no matter what, and it doesn't matter how. It doesn't matter the mechanism. It doesn't matter the validity. They're going to do it. They have intended to do it since election night of 2016."

He said the lies "are too numerous for me to list," but one of the biggest was delivered by Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, who read what he later defended as a "parody" of Trump's July phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"The Democrats right after the election had launched their Russia collusion claims, but they failed. Then they accused the president of obstruction, and that failed. Then they charged corruption, and that went nowhere. Now they're on to impeachment for a telephone call," Limbaugh said.

The question, he said, is why do the Democrats have to lie if the case for impeachment is so obvious, as they contend.

"The question answers itself. Trump has not committed an impeachable offense in any way, shape, manner, or form," Limbaugh said.

He noted the whistleblower form was altered just before the complaint was filed against Trump to allow hearsay.

"You think that’s coincidental? This thing has been planned as part of the Trump-Russia collusion plan," he said.

And it amounts to a "coup," he charged.

Limbaugh pointed out that President Obama's former CIA director, John Brennan, who despises President Trump, traveled to Ukraine under a fake passport at time when he was "arranging data on the dossier and all of the other dirt that they were trying to amass."

The "dossier" was a compilation of unsubstantiated allegations against Donald Trump that the Democrats used to obtain warrants to spy on the Trump campaign in 2016.

Limbaugh said the Democrats want to "fix" 2016, when Hillary Clinton was supposed to win.

"You Democrats, hear me on this: Nancy Pelosi said [impeachment is] worth losing the House! Wait a minute. Why is that even a possibility if this is so necessary? If Trump is such a skunk, if Trump is such a scalawag, if Trump is such a reprobate, if he’s such a bad guy, how could you possibly lose the House doing this? Why wouldn’t you win all 435 seats?

"It’s all lies, my friends."