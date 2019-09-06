'Sanctuary' county decries reporting on illegal-alien rapes

Officials in Montgomery County, Maryland – a self-declared "sanctuary" for illegal aliens – are criticizing conservative media and the Trump administration for drawing attention to the recent spate of illegal aliens arrested for sexual assault.

Seven illegal aliens from Central America have been arrested in the county, just north of Washington, D.C., on sex crime-related charges since July 25.

But the city council is putting the spotlight on the messengers.

"These individuals and organizations should be ashamed for spreading false information seeking to establish a baseless, illogical and xenophobic connection between a person’s failure to obtain legal status and their propensity to commit a sex crime," the statement from the city council read, reported the Daily Caller.

The council said there "has been a lot of inaccurate information spread by the White House, President Trump, Acting USCIS Director Ken Cuccinelli, local and national conservative news outlets and neo-Nazi sympathizers regarding our criminal justice system and its process."

The council didn't specify the "inaccurate information."

What's clear is that in July, Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich, a Democrat, signed an executive order prohibiting county law enforcement officers from asking about any individual's immigration status.

County law enforcement also is barred from working with federal immigration agencies, such as Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Among the seven illegal aliens is Kevin Mendoza, 26, a Honduran national, who was arrested Aug. 16 and charged with first-degree rape and attempted murder in the Washington suburb of Silver Spring.

The county police department said in a press release that detectives concluded the victim was attacked in the parking lot of her apartment building.

The suspect grabbed her from behind, threw her down, began strangling her, struck her multiple times in the face and head with a closed fist and then raped her, police said.

She was treated at a local hospital for multiple injuries and doctors "advised detectives that the severity of the strangulation the victim suffered could have resulted in her death."