Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Bernie Sanders proved his ability to handle interruptions in his speeches without missing a beat during a campaign stop Wednesday in New Hampshire.

“Can we keep that down a bit?” he instructed when a baby cried out.

See his response:

Socialist Bernie Sanders snaps at infant.

Tells crying baby, “Can we keep *that* down a bit?” pic.twitter.com/bestpMpuTT — Benny (@bennyjohnson) September 4, 2019

Reactions of readers at the Gateway Pundit included:

“Train of thought, LOST …. Due to a small infant.”

“Socialist Bernie Sanders snaps at infant. Tells crying baby, ‘can we keep ‘that’ down a bit’?”

“Babies know stuff. Personally, I’d rather listen to the kid scream than hear Bernie.”

“Assuming you can tell the difference between the two.”

“Clearly the mother should have used her mutant teleportation power in the 42 milliseconds between the kids’ vocal cords first beginning to move and the near-instantaneous, patronizing rebuke by the grumpy old economically ignorant man.”

BizPacReview pointed out that just last week Sanders was accused of offending the owner of a San Francisco bistro by being “rude and cranky.”

“Of course, the question of the day was presented by another social-media user: ‘If [Sanders] can’t handle a baby crying How would he be able to handle [CNN’s Jim Acosta] at the White House press conference?'” the report said.