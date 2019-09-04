WND
Sanders to baby: 'Keep that down!'
Dem candidate doesn't miss a beat when infant cries
Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Bernie Sanders proved his ability to handle interruptions in his speeches without missing a beat during a campaign stop Wednesday in New Hampshire.
“Can we keep that down a bit?” he instructed when a baby cried out.
See his response:
Socialist Bernie Sanders snaps at infant.
Tells crying baby, “Can we keep *that* down a bit?” pic.twitter.com/bestpMpuTT
— Benny (@bennyjohnson) September 4, 2019
Reactions of readers at the Gateway Pundit included:
- “Train of thought, LOST …. Due to a small infant.”
- “Socialist Bernie Sanders snaps at infant. Tells crying baby, ‘can we keep ‘that’ down a bit’?”
- “Babies know stuff. Personally, I’d rather listen to the kid scream than hear Bernie.”
- “Assuming you can tell the difference between the two.”
- “Clearly the mother should have used her mutant teleportation power in the 42 milliseconds between the kids’ vocal cords first beginning to move and the near-instantaneous, patronizing rebuke by the grumpy old economically ignorant man.”
BizPacReview pointed out that just last week Sanders was accused of offending the owner of a San Francisco bistro by being “rude and cranky.”
“Of course, the question of the day was presented by another social-media user: ‘If [Sanders] can’t handle a baby crying How would he be able to handle [CNN’s Jim Acosta] at the White House press conference?'” the report said.