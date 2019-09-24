School nurse arrested for 'stealing students' medications'

(WSB) -- COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A Cobb County school nurse was arrested Thursday after administrators noticed students' medications were missing.

Lindsey Waggoner, 38, is accused of stealing more than $1,500 worth of medication from Barber Middle School in Acworth, according to an arrest warrant.

Waggoner, who is from Kennesaw, is facing a single felony charge of theft by taking. She was booked into the county jail Sept. 19 and released a few hours later on a $15,000 bond.

Read the full story ›