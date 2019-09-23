SECTIONS
Education Health U.S.
Print

School 'sought to put autistic boy in bathroom for quiet learning'

'I was so shocked that I just took the picture because I didn't believe what I was seeing'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 22, 2019 at 10:49pm
Print

(FOX NEWS) -- A middle school in Washington state came under fire this week for allegedly planning to move an autistic student with special needs into a bathroom so he could be insulated from loud noises, according to reports.

Danielle Goodwin, the 11-year-old’s mother, said she discovered the alleged arrangement this past Monday while visiting Whatcom Middle School in Bellingham.

“The teacher informed us that he would be studying in the bathroom,” Goodwin told Q13 Fox.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







State begins banning unvaccinated students from school
School 'sought to put autistic boy in bathroom for quiet learning'
Domestic violence victim's face transplant now failing
'Church has left the building': 100+ head out
Kimmel, Colbert mock no-host Emmys: 'What a dumb idea'
See more...

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×