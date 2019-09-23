School 'sought to put autistic boy in bathroom for quiet learning'

(FOX NEWS) -- A middle school in Washington state came under fire this week for allegedly planning to move an autistic student with special needs into a bathroom so he could be insulated from loud noises, according to reports.

Danielle Goodwin, the 11-year-old’s mother, said she discovered the alleged arrangement this past Monday while visiting Whatcom Middle School in Bellingham.

“The teacher informed us that he would be studying in the bathroom,” Goodwin told Q13 Fox.

