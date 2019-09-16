Scientists decode baby talk

(FATHERLY) — When babies babble they might be telling their parents exactly how to talk to them. While scientists have understood for some time that baby talk helps infants learn to speak, it seems the student may actually be the master. New research reveals that when babies babble they could be changing how their parents interact with them to maximize learning potential. They are being bossy babies, but in the best possible way.

“Infants are actually shaping their own learning environments in ways that make learning easier to do,” study co-author Steven Elmlinger, a psychology graduate student at Cornell University, said in a statement.