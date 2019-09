(SKY NEWS) A giant eel could be behind the sightings of the mythical Loch Ness monster, researchers have said.

Scientists took 250 water samples from the famous site in the Scottish Highlands, and analysed more than 500 million DNA sequences.

Sadly for those who are adamant that the long-rumoured monster is lurking in the depths of Loch Ness, the researchers have ruled out the existence of Jurassic-age reptiles such as plesiosaurs.

