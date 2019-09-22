Sean Spicer auctioning his 'Dancing with the Stars' shirt

(FOX NEWS) -- Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer announced Friday on “Fox & Friends” that he will be auctioning the now-famous shirt he wore on his debut on “Dancing with the Stars” to benefit two charities.

On Monday night, Spicer sported a neon-green ruffled shirt as he danced to the Spice Girls song “Spice Up Your Life” in a salsa routine.

Spicer is auctioning that shirt to the “Yellow Ribbon” fund, which supports caregivers for injured service members. The other charity, “Independence,” provides track wheelchairs to injured service members.

Read the full story ›