SECTIONS
Diversions Health Money U.S.
Print

Sean Spicer auctioning his 'Dancing with the Stars' shirt

To benefit injured veterans

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 22, 2019 at 12:00pm
Print

(FOX NEWS) -- Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer announced Friday on “Fox & Friends” that he will be auctioning the now-famous shirt he wore on his debut on “Dancing with the Stars” to benefit two charities.

On Monday night, Spicer sported a neon-green ruffled shirt as he danced to the Spice Girls song “Spice Up Your Life” in a salsa routine.

Spicer is auctioning that shirt to the “Yellow Ribbon” fund, which supports caregivers for injured service members. The other charity, “Independence,” provides track wheelchairs to injured service members.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Possible hoax: Racial slur targets Native American student
Less than 10 attend white-privilege event on campus of 30,000
Teacher quits as students 'in danger' from climate change
Church's drag-queen event for kids draws protest
Whiskey vs. whisky: What's the difference?
See more...

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×