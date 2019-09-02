'Seinfeld' star slams 'Will & Grace' stars for 'lunacy' over Trump comments

(FOX NEWS) — “Seinfeld” actor John O’Hurley sounded off on Hollywood for suppressing “diversity of thought” in the wake of Debra Messing and Eric McCormack calling for supporters of President Trump to be outed.

Trump plans to attend a Sept. 17 fundraiser in Beverly Hills during a trip to California that will also include visits to the San Francisco Bay Area and San Diego, officials said. The “Will & Grace” co-stars took issue with a Trump fundraiser happening in their city and called for donors to be doxxed.

“I think they have the bully pulpit right now to say it out loud. I don’t think it permeates Hollywood to the degree that you think it is,” O’Hurley said on “America’s News HQ” Monday. “I think there is a nature among liberal thinkers to form packs, to form groups, whereas the conservative mind is basically an individual, and they’re tougher to find.”