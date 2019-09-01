Serious fight triggered over 1 state's throttling of gun licenses

Illinois hasn't fared well in recent years in its attempts to curb Second Amendment rights.

In April, a gun ban imposed by the Illinois Housing Authority was struck down by a court. Then there was an attempt to disarm all day-care operators.

And famously, the McDonald Second Amendment case that originated in the Windy City resulted in a U.S. Supreme Court ruling affirming an individual's right to bear arms.

Now the non-partisan Second Amendment Foundation is considering legal action to force state authorities to speed up the application and renewal process for concealed-carry licenses.

The concern was triggered by complaints about the length of time citizens must wait for their licenses.

"A right delayed is a right denied," said SAF founder and executive vice president Alan M. Gottlieb. "We are considering taking legal action to end this abuse of process."

WMAQ in Chicago reported it takes up to 140 days for the state police to process applications for concealed carry licenses when it should take between 90 and 120 days.

Nearly 34,000 first-time and renewal CCL applications are being processed. The state has almost 301,000 CCL holders, and those who obtained their licenses in 2013, when the law first took effect, need to renew.

"The Second Amendment Foundation's successful lawsuit forced Illinois to pass their concealed carry license law," Gottlieb recalled. "Now the slow process is discouraging people from exercising their rights."

SAF said the state police Firearms Services Bureau has only five staffers designated to handle about 20,000 phone calls a week.

That's far from sufficient, said SAF, in a state where revenue from CCL applications and renewals runs into the millions of dollars.

"In neighboring Indiana," Gottlieb said after viewing the WMAQ report, "authorities process licenses in less than 60 days and in Wisconsin, they do it in five days on the average."

He said the state's objective appears to be "discouraging the public."

"It doesn’t take a degree in mathematics or economics to realize there is a growing demand for carry licenses, but the resources clearly are not being provided to meet that demand, and we think it’s deliberate," he said.

Gottlieb said the courts could be asked to force the state to allocate the resources to do the job.