President Trump famously pointed out during his successful 2016 presidential campaign that some people entering the United States illegally are “bringing drugs and crime,” including rape.

Now, a Justice Department report by the Bureau of Justice Statistics confirms the president’s concern for what he has called an “invasion.”

From 1998 to 2018, the report says, the share of all federal arrests by country of citizenship rose from 28 percent to 40 percent for Mexican citizens and from 1 percent to 20 percent for citizens of Central American countries.

Meanwhile, the rate fell from 63 percent to 36 percent for U.S. citizens.

The report was spotlighted by Judicial Watch, which noted the “alarming increase in immigration crimes, from 20,942 back in 1998, to 58,031 in 2017 and an astonishing jump to 108,667 in 2018, marking a breathtaking 418.9 percent increase in two decades.”

In two of three federal arrests, the arrested person is a foreign national.

“Furthermore, apprehensions in the five judicial districts along the Mexican border, home to a quarter of all drug cases in 2018, have nearly doubled in the last decade,” Judicial Watch said.

“It doesn’t end there; the number of Central Americans captured by federal authorities in the five border districts tripled in one year alone and has risen 30-fold in the last two decades. During the same period, the apprehension of Mexican citizens also increased significantly.”

The border districts in California, Arizona, New Mexico and western and southern Texas “have experienced an eye-popping 539.6 percent [increase] in immigration-related arrests in the last two decades. Thousands are of ‘unknown citizenship,’ according to the federal statistics, which show a spike of 202 aliens from unknown countries to 6,657 in a few years,” the report said.

Immigration crimes and drug offenses are the most common, followed by fraud and smuggling.

Judicial Watch said the updated DOJ figures come only a few months after a separate government report disclosed that most federal crimes are executed by Hispanics involve immigrants and drugs.

“In that equally alarming document, the U.S. Sentencing Commission disclosed that nearly half of all federal crimes in the United States are perpetrated by foreigners who are not American citizens and that immigration cases account for the largest single type of offense.”

Non-U.S. citizens committed 42.7 percent of all federal crimes in 2018, according to the independent agency created by Congress to reduce sentencing disparities and promote transparency and proportionality in sentencing.

“Immigration cases accounted for the largest single group of offenses in fiscal year 2018, comprising 34.4 percent of all reported cases,” the commission said in a report to Congress.

The federal “Immigration, Citizenship, and the Federal Justice System, 1998-2018” report said, “Non-U.S. citizens, who make up 7 percent of the U.S. population … accounted for 15 percent of all federal arrests and 15 percent of prosecutions in U.S. district court for non-immigration crimes in 2018.”

It said 99 percent of the increase in federal arrests across 20 years was due to immigration offenses.

And it noted federal arrests of Central Americans rose from 1,171 in 1998 to 39,858 in 2018.