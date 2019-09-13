Skeletal remains found after underwater car spotted on Google Earth

(FOX NEWS) The skeletal remains of a Florida man missing for more than 20 years were uncovered last month when an eagle-eyed hobbyist spotted a vehicle submerged in a pond -- thanks to Google Earth.

William Earl Moldt, 40, disappeared in Wellington sometime after 11 p.m. on Nov. 7, 1997. The last time he was seen -- leaving a nightclub on his way home -- he reportedly was alone and did not appear intoxicated, according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System.

Nearly 22 years later, the mystery of Moldt's disappearance remained unsolved -- until last month. That's when Palm Beach County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the Grand Isles development after a resident found a submerged vehicle in a retention pond, the Sun-Sentinel reported.

