Skinny genes coming soon?

Scientists use CRISPR to reduce flab storage in mice

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 2, 2019 at 12:06pm
(STUDY FINDS) -- SEOUL, South Korea — Since the rise of CRISPR, the groundbreaking gene-editing technology that alters DNA sequences to enhance or quiet the expression of specific genes, scientists have sought out ways to use the tool to improve health conditions in humans. Now, according to a new study, researchers are able to use CRISPR to reduce the body weight of mice by a staggering 20 percent!

Perhaps even more incredible is the mice in the study did not reduce food intake or increase exercise, and yet experienced this very significant reduction in fat storage.

Read the full story ›

