Smart TVs leaking data to Google, Facebook, Amazon

(COMPUTING) Smart TVs from companies like Samsung, LG and others are leaking sensitive user data to firms such as Google, Facebook, and Amazon. And devices such as Roku and Amazon Fire TV Sticks are no better.

That's according to two separate studies, carried out to analyse the level of surveillance that today's smart TVs and other internet-connected TV devices are conducting on users. In these studies, researchers examined smart TVs of various types and searched for ad trackers and cookies on them.

The results suggested that a lot more data tracking is taking place in an average household than most people realize.

