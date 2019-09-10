Snow White comforts autistic boy who has 'meltdown' at Disney

(CBS NEWS) — A mother from New Jersey wrote an emotional letter to Disney this month, praising one of their princesses and how she handled an interaction with a boy with autism.

In a Facebook post, Lauren Bergner explained that her family had been waiting in line to take a photo with Snow White at Disney World. But when it was their turn, her son Brody wanted nothing to do with it. “Brody was having a meltdown,” Bergner wrote.

The mom explained Brody has autism and is nonverbal. While he cried into Snow White’s lap, a professional Disney photographer started snapping photos. Bergner posted these photos on Facebook, and while several of them show Brody crying, the mood of the photos shifts.