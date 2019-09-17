Son of 'witness' who denied Blasey Ford's claim speaks out

(DAILY WIRE) As highlighted by The Daily Wire on Monday, Leland Ingham Keyser, the close friend of Brett Kavanaugh-accuser Christine Blasey Ford named as a witness to the now-Supreme Court justice's alleged attempted rape decades ago, not only denied being at such a gathering described by the accuser — she also did not believe Blasey Ford was the victim, according to reporting from The Federalist’s Mollie Hemingway.

"Buried at the end of their new book 'The Education of Brett Kavanaugh: An Investigation,' reporters Robin Pogebrin and Kate Kelly quietly admit that Christine Blasey Ford’s lifelong friend Leland Keyser did not believe her friend's tale of a sexual assault at a party they both supposedly attended," Hemingway reported (emphasis added).

Moreover, according to Alex Beckel, the son of Mrs. Keyser and her ex-husband, former Fox News personality and ardent Democrat Bob Beckel, Keyser was pressured by Blasey Ford allies to lie during the Kavanaugh confirmation hearings about the incident.blasey

