'Star Wars' face appears as Jesus on church program

Designer: 'I was fully aware of what I was doing'

Published September 4, 2019 at 12:02pm
(FOX13NOW) -- PRIOR LAKE, Minn— Members of the congregation at a Latter-day Saint church in Minnesota may have noticed a familiar, but out-of-place face on the front of their church programs on Sunday.

An image of Obi-Wan Kenobi, as portrayed by Ewan McGregor in the “Star Wars” prequels, was used in a collage depicting images of Jesus Christ. (Scroll down to see the program.)

“I have seen a lot out there where people think this is fake or was an accident from googling Jesus pics not knowing it was Obi Wan. I was fully aware of what I was doing,” wrote Instagram user itsalwright101, who claimed credit for designing the program.

